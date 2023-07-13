GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire fully engulfed an apartment complex in Goldthwaite Tuesday night on July 11.

The Goldthwaite Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8:20 p.m., where on arrival, crews found the bottom floor engulfed in flames. Crews made a quick attack, but due to low water pressure in the area, had to call in tankers for water supply.

Courtesy of James Taylor / Goldthwaite Eagle Newspaper

Mutual aid was brought in from the Lampasas Volunteer Fire Department, the City of Lampasas Fire Department, the Lometa Volunteer Fire Department, and the Star Volunteer Fire Department. According to Goldthwaite Fire Cheif David Schwartz, two firefighters were checked out for heat exhaustion and no injuries were reported. Crews made an attack throughout the night, and just after 3:00 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

In total, there were three apartments affected, with eight residents. There are accounts set up through MCBank for donations for those displaced by the fire. Schwartz added that the cause of this fire may have been an AC unit located on the first floor of the building.