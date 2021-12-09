APD and the Paramount present a free show for Abilene and Wylie students

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) and the Historic Paramount Theater will be teaming up together to put on a free movie night for Abilene students.

Students who go to any school in the Abilene and Wylie area will have their chance to a special holiday treat of seeing Elf (2003), starring Will Ferrell.

APD and the Paramount will be providing popcorn and something to drink, also for free.

Sponsored by APD, officers will welcome students in, usher them to their seats, work the concession stand and chaperone.

The free event will be held Monday, December 20 at the Historic Paramount Theater, located at 352 Cypress Street in Downtown Abilene. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

APD says no prior registration is required, and students can simply show up to the theater. Students 12 and younger will need a guardian with them, who will also get in to see the show for free.