APD appoints Big Country native as new Assistant Chief of Police

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) announced its new Assistant Chief of Police in a press release Friday. Congratulations are in order for Incumbent Assistant Chief Richard Waggoner, who will oversee Patrol Services.

Asst. Chief Waggoner, a graduate of Jim Ned High School and Marine Corps veteran, begins his new post January second.

In the press release, APD detailed that, “Assistant Chief Waggoner joins Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Jr. and Assistant Chief’s Doug Wrenn and Craig Jordan in Police Administration.”

Asst. Chief Waggoner has been with the department for 20 years, beginning in the Fall of 2001, and worked his way up to his upcoming position.

“I believe he will make a great addition to our Department as an Assistant Chief. His proven leadership as a Traffic and SWAT Commander will help guide our officers for years to come.” Chief Marcus Dudley, Jr.

The APD explained to KTAB/KRBC that Asst. Chief Waggoner was chosen for the position after Mike Perry reportedly voluntarily transferred to a Patrol Commander position.

Perry took over as Interim Chief in October 2020, before Chief Dudley arrived to the Big Country.