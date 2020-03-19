APD arrests 2 on child exploitation charges

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested two men for crimes against children Thursday.

APD says 21-year-old Hudson Hurley, of Abilene, and 18-year-old Brayden Albright, of Aspermont, were arrested after search warrants were executed at two separate homes.

The APD Cyber Crimes Unit and Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed the warrants for child exploitation, police say.

Hurley (pictured, left) was arrested for possession and promotion of child pornography after electronic evidence was seized at the home in Abilene, a second-degree felony.

Electronic evidence was also seized from the home in Aspermont, where Albright (pictured, right) was arrested and charged with sexual performance by a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony.

Both men were taken to Taylor County Jail.