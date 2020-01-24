APD arrests Brown Co. man on child pornography charges

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit, Brownwood police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Blanket on Wednesday on child pornography charges.

Abilene police say 41-year-old David Turner was arrested Wednesday after a search and arrest warrant was executed in Blanket.

Turner has been charged with promotion of child pornography, possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child, and indecency with a child.

APD says electronics were taken from the residence for forensic examination as the investigation continues.

Turner is currently being held in the Brown County Jail on a $60,000 bond.