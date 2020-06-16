APD arrests suspect in Whataburger shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred at Whataburger on June 7.

Police say 24-year-old Wesley Benvides was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault.

He is accused of firing at a vehicle in the drive-thru of the Whataburger on South 1st Street after an altercation.

According to police, there are no other arrests associated with this case.

Benavides is currently in the Taylor County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

Police say he was recently released from the hospital after sustaining injuries in the shooting.