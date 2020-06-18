APD arrests man for child porn, 3 others on felony drug charges

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) Cyber Crimes unit arrested one man on child pornography charges and three others on felony drug charges.

According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, APD arrested the four individuals Wednesday after executing a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street.

Nicholas Kenemore, 22, was arrested and charged with distribution of of child pornography and felony possession of methamphetamine. Police say Kenemore is accused of distributing child pornography over the internet and was in possession of numerous child porn videos.

Deborah Kenemore, 46, was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony.

APD says 35-year-old Veronica Torres and 18-year-old Jacob Neal were also arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine.

Electronic evidence including images of child pornography and over 30 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.