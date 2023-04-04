APD arrests man for pointing firearm at home, animal control officer after crashing car in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you noticed some curious police activity in the Original Town South neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, we have some answers.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that right around 4:00 p.m., reports flooded 9-1-1 of a man pointing a firearm at a home in the area of South 7th and Peach streets.

Later, it was reported that the same man pointed the same firearm at an Abilene Animal Control officer, but he drove off. police said they followed the suspect, but did not chase him.

Soon after, the suspect crashed his silver sedan near the Rose Park Senior Activity Center.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) told KTAB/KRBC they arrested the suspect for Class A Assault and a Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

APD has not released this suspect’s name.