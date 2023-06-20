ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police arrested a North Abilene man after he allegedly told officers about a sexual assault of a child.

According to Abilene Police Department’s weekend reports, “The defendant voluntarily came to the Police station to speak with officers about a sex assault.”

The suspect was identified as Antonio Vasquez. Since Friday, June 16, he has been in the Taylor County Jail on a first degree felony charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond is listed at $45,000.

Police have released no further details.