ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police have apprehended a murder suspect after a short pursuit late Monday afternoon.

Officers located the suspect around 5:30 p.m. Monday near North 10th and Treadaway.

The suspect led police on a short pursuit that ended at North 8th and Ash.

Police say the man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in San Angelo, and was wanted for a parole violation.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect.