APD arrests suspect for firing shots at moving vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred on June 7.

Stephen Gonzalez, 19, was arrested after he fired multiple shots at a moving vehicle.

On June 7, the APD responded to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a calling party; they stated that the vehicle they were at had been hit multiple times.

Another calling party stated they had multiple multiple shells and bullet holes around their residence.

After the investigation, authorities contacted Stephen Gonzalez.

The defendant admitted to acting rash and shooting at the vehicle. Gonzalez stated that he emptied his magazine when firing the fire gun.

Gonzalez was charged with Aggravated Assault; his bond was set to $40,000.