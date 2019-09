ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a missing person.

According to a post on APD’s Facebook page, police are searching for 22-year-old Blake Harkins, who possibly got a ride from the 7-Eleven on the corner of Industrial and Treadaway Boulevards.

Harkins stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 673-8331.