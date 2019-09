ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department needs help locating 82-year-old Frank Silva who may be lost and confused.

According to APD’s Facebook post, Frank Silva was last seen in the 5200 block of Taos, Friday around noon.

“He is driving a black 2017 Jeep Wrangler hardtop and is believed to have visited outlying communities such as Anson and Lawn,” said authorities. “If located, please call 325-673-8331.”