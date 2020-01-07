APD asking for help identifying credit card abuse suspects

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are asking the public for help identifying two people possibly suspected of abusing a credit card.

According to a social media post by the Abilene Police Department (APD), the two people are suspected of using a credit card that was reported stolen in November 2019.

The suspects pictured in the video are seen wearing blue jeans and a grey jacket, and a dark jacket with dark pants and a blue top.

Anyone with information on their identities is encouraged to contact Abilene CrimeStoppers at 676-8477.