APD asking for help identifying man involved in theft of a wallet

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected to be involved in the theft of a wallet.

According to Police, they want to question him regarding the theft of a wallet from a South Abilene grocery store which occurred on March 19.

Anyone who may know this person can contact Abilene Crime Stoppers, (325) 676-8477 (TIPS).

“You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or download the P3 app on your smartphone to submit a tip.”