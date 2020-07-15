APD asking for help identifying person in connection to convenience store robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are asking for the public’s help identifying someone in connection to a convenience store robbery.

A social media post by the Abilene Police Department (APD) says the robbery occurred July 3 at a store in the 2700 block of North First Street.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity is encouraged to call APD at (325) 676-6610 or Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325) 676-8477.

You could be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.