ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are asking for the public’s help identifying someone in connection to a convenience store robbery.
A social media post by the Abilene Police Department (APD) says the robbery occurred July 3 at a store in the 2700 block of North First Street.
Anyone with information on this person’s identity is encouraged to call APD at (325) 676-6610 or Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325) 676-8477.
You could be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
- APD asking for help identifying person in connection to convenience store robbery
- Taylor Co. jail eclipses 300 active COVID-19 cases
- KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Staying hot with a little relief from extreme temperatures on the way!
- Lawmakers stalled on coronavirus aid amid push for fall school
- Congress considers adding cyber security position in the White House