APD asking for help identifying suspects of theft

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three females accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Academy Sports & Outdoors.

According to the APD, the incident happened on Nov. 14. The suspects were driving a light-colored suburban-type vehicle.

The police report says the unidentified subjects worked together to take a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a local business in less than ten minutes.

The suspects allegedly stole several NIKE items such as tees, hoodies, and shorts.

“If you have info. contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. (325) 676-8477.”

