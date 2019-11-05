APD asking for help identifying suspicious man seen on doorbell camera

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspicious man seen on a doorbell camera.

The man was captured on the video at a home asking for a person who didn’t live there, police say.

Once the homeowner tells the man he has the wrong house, he leaves, but can be seen concealing a bat, crowbar, or something similar, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information is encouraged to contact Abilene CrimeStoppers at 676-TIPS. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.