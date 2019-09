ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for your help identifying a theft suspect.

According to an APD social media post, officers are trying to identify the man in the green shirt and baseball cap in the above photo.

APD says the man is suspected of stealing items from a business in south Abilene on Aug. 24, then driving away in the white pickup pictured above.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 325-676-8477.