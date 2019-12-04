APD asking for help locating 92-year-old woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help locating a 92-year-old woman.

According to an APD social media post, officers are looking for 92-year-old Amelia Pat (Patricia) Bruton (Baldridge).

Patricia stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Police say she left her residence in a green Volkswagen Jetta or Passat with license plate DDI-R303 on Tuesday morning.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt, and has recently been relocated multiple times and may be confused as to where she is going, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Abilene Police Department at 673-8331.