ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 12:05 p.m

According to the Abilene Police Department, the family of the little girl has been located.

11:50 a.m. – The Abilene Police Department is asking the community for help locating the family of a little girl.

According to a post in the APD’s social media, the girl was located at Willis St. and Sherry Lane.

“We need to locate her family ASAP,” said the APD.

If you have any information call 673-8331

