ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 91-year-old man.

According to an APD social media post, 91-year-old Francisco “Frank” Camarillo, who was last seen driving a white 2019 Buick Envision.

Camarillo stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Abilene Police at (325) 673-8331.