APD asks for help identifying theft suspect at Abilene tool company

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is searching for a man, who was caught on the surveillance camera at Northern Tool + Equipment, stealing multiple items.

The APD reported on Facebook, Friday, that the man made off with “various items” on Tuesday, December 11.

APD: Theft suspect at Northern Tool + Equipment, Jan. 2022

APD: Theft suspect’s vehicle at Northern Tool + Equipment, Jan. 2022

The man was seen driving away from Norther Tool + Equipment, in the 3200 block of S. Clack Street, in a gold or tan colored SUV.

If you recognize this man or his vehicle, you are asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477. The APD says you will be able to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward.