ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for additional victims after arresting a young man for Aggravated Assault early Friday morning.

According to a news release from Abilene Police Department (APD), officers responded to an injured subject call in the 100 block of South Pioneer Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, where they reportedly found a hurt 35-year-old woman and an armed 23-year-old man.

Police arrested ElKeithtryck Robert Mason Jr. for the alleged assault, and soon called in detectives with the Major Investigation Bureau to assist in the investigation.

Mason was charged with Second Degree Felony Aggravated Assault and is being held at the Taylor County jail, with a $100,000 bond.

APD said it has reason to believe Mason could have more victims. You can report associated crimes by calling the non-emergency line at (325) 673-8331.