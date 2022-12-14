ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the deadliest year on Abilene roads comes to a close, the Abilene Police Department (APD) and the Texas Department of Transportation will conduct grant funded selective traffic enforcement programs.

This program will begin Monday, December 19, and will target drunk drivers and other traffic offenders, according to a press release from APD. This is a part of the ongoing efforts to curb traffic fatalities.

In June, APD and TxDOT began the ‘Operation Slow Down’ program. In October, they worked together in a year-long comprehensive selective traffic enforcement program. Both of these grant-funded efforts were centered around hazardous diving issues, particularly speeding.

The new program will be 80% funded by the federal government. This will allow more staffing on the roads while keeping tax-payers cost at a minimum.

The new DWI enforcement program is broken up into four time periods, each scheduled around major holidays. The first enforcement period will take place December 16th through January 1st.