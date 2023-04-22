SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office released information pertaining to an investigation of shots fired reports in the area of Grape Creek Road and Ute Pass.

According to the release, an investigation developed probable cause to charge Rene Ricardo Leija with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. In result of this, a search warrant was obtained for his residence.

Courtesy of Tom Green Sherrif’s Office

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, investigators with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and arrest warrant for Leija in the 6700 block of Grape Creek Road. Leija was taken into custody and the ensuing search of his residence resulted in the recovery of the potential pipe bombs.

After the discovery of the bombs, the Abilene Police Department bomb squad and federal agents were summoned to the scene. The devices were then secured and were submitted to the ATF lab for further examination.

In result of the initial investigation and seizure, Leija was charged with possession of components of explosives. Along with the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, he remains in the Tom Green County Jail on a $175,000.00 bond at the time of this articles publishing.

This remains an active investigation and Concho Valley Homepage will provide updates when they become available.