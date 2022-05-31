ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued out an alert Tuesday afternoon of an ‘incident’ in North Abilene, advising all to avoid the area.

KTAB/KRBC confirmed with APD that a man barricaded himself in a nearby home, turning the ‘incident’ into a barricade situation.

Heavy police presence is notable in the 1300 block of Green Street, with surrounding neighborhoods being blocked off.

Officers have used non-lethal gas in attempt to get the barricaded man out, and are deploying a sniper team, as well as a bomb squad.

Reports of gunshots or other weapons have not been confirmed. It is unknown if the man who barricaded himself is with anyone else in the house. Neighbors have not been evacuated, but are asked to stay in their homes.

KTAB/KRBC will release more details as new information in released.