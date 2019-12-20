APD Chief: ‘Positive lead’ on September bank robbery suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge says they could have a “positive lead” on the suspect involved in a September bank robbery.

During Thursday night’s city council meeting, Chief Standridge was speaking about the value of license plate readers when he said they have been “critical to the identification of a positive lead” in the robbery of First State Bank on South Treadaway in late September.

Standridge went on to say that APD is now working with the FBI because of the information they received from the license plate reader.

The suspect reportedly assaulted an employee as she was opening the bank location in the morning.

Police say the suspect didn’t take anything after assaulting the employee.