APD confirms 2 additional COVID-19 cases, total of 11

ABILENE, Texas (KTBA/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department confirmed 2 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing up the total to 11.

Police Chief Standridge said as of 10:39 a.m. 9 APD officers had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

According to a press release issued by the APD, as of 5 p.m. of Monday 2 more officers tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, bringing the total to 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the APD.

“The officers confirmed are all from various divisions. Testing began yesterday as a result of possible exposure to a first responder last week on two separate calls for service,” said the APD.

All officers are quarantined and not at the Police Department. The APD will continue to follow the protocol for positive results and will remain isolated.