APD confirms 9 positive COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department confirmed 9 positive cases of COVID-19 in their workforce.

Police Chief Standridge said as of 10:39 a.m. nine APD officers had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The APD assures all infected officers are in quarantine and that more tests are being implemented.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, APD said 3 officers had tested positive as a result of possible exposure to a first responder last week during a call for service.

According to the APD, they are following a “strong contingency staffing plan” in case they see more positive results.