APD confirms 9 positive COVID-19 cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Abilene police (correct)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department confirmed 9 positive cases of COVID-19 in their workforce.

Police Chief Standridge said as of 10:39 a.m. nine APD officers had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The APD assures all infected officers are in quarantine and that more tests are being implemented.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, APD said 3 officers had tested positive as a result of possible exposure to a first responder last week during a call for service.

According to the APD, they are following a “strong contingency staffing plan” in case they see more positive results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News