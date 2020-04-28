APD confirms 9 positive COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department confirmed 9 positive cases of COVID-19 in their workforce.
Police Chief Standridge said as of 10:39 a.m. nine APD officers had tested positive for the Coronavirus.
The APD assures all infected officers are in quarantine and that more tests are being implemented.
In a news release issued Monday afternoon, APD said 3 officers had tested positive as a result of possible exposure to a first responder last week during a call for service.
According to the APD, they are following a “strong contingency staffing plan” in case they see more positive results.
- Colorado man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day
- 22 new COVID-19 cases in Abilene, total of 277
- Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open
- 6th Texas execution delayed as attorneys cite pandemic
- Condado Callahan confirma el segundo caso positivo de COVID-19, los miembros de la oficina del secretario del condado se pusieron en cuarentena