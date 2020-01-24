APD: Craig Middle School ‘sexual assault’ incident will not be referred to juvenile court

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says they will not be referring a reported sexual assault at Craig Middle School to juvenile court.

The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) issued a statement last Friday after parents said their daughter was pulled into a restroom and sexually assaulted at the middle school.

APD said Friday morning that after a detailed investigation and consultation with the District Attorney’s office, the case will not be referred to juvenile court.

Police also said since the case involves juveniles, they are legally limited on information they can provide.

AISD says it is their policy to not comment on police investigations.