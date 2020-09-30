APD, DPS and Union pacific team up for train crossing awarness

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Local law enforcement teamed up with Union Pacific crews to bring awareness to train track violations

“We’re trying to deter the risky behavior,” says Union Pacific special agent, Cory Stroman.

Union Pacific coordinated with Abilene police officers and DPS to patrol intersections.

“In an area like Abilene there’s just numerous crossings, one after another here in town. What we do whenever we’ve got these events, we’ll run them for 2 or 3 hours and the idea is just trying to get the safety message out to as many drivers as we can,” says Stroman.

“We do see violations, not nearly as bad here as some other cities but, it is a huge safety issue so we try to take immediate action whenever possible,” says APD officer Scooter Thompson.

The train traveled through town from T&P to Pioneer Dr. at different speeds.

“Generally when you have a collision with a train the train doesn’t lose so, its very important that people be cognizant of the rules of the road and obey all the rail road crossings,” says Thompson,

Officers say the message they want to send to people is to always be aware and if you see tracks, expect a train.

“The saying life is worth the wait. It might take 3 minutes for that train to cross but it’s certainly worth the 3 minutes for you to be able to make it home safe.” says Stroman.