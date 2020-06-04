APD: Female found with gunshot wound after shooting at apartment complex

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is investigating a reported shooting near the pool at Indian Run apartments.

Police responded to the south Abilene apartment complex just before 10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving calls of a shooting.

Officials at the scene say a female was found with a gunshot wound and was stable when being taken to the hospital.

According to police, there is a known suspect, but no arrest has been made.

APD says it is believed to be an isolated incident.

