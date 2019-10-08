APD gets new life-saving gear

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department showed off their new armor on Tuesday.
Shield 616 presented 52 sets of life-saving gear to the department Tuesday afternoon.
Officers from Abilene will show off the gear at the First Responders Bowl on Dec. 30 in Dallas, where they’ll be recognized at halftime.
