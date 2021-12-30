APD increases patrol on Abilene streets this New Year’s holiday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department said it is revving up its New Year’s patrol.
In the interest of reducing DWI-related incidents, APD officers will increase patrol across Abilene on New Year’s Eve and Day.
The APD told KTAB/KRBC there were three DWI citations last New Year’s.
Alternatives to driving while intoxicated
- Call a cab
- Ask a trusted friend or family member
- Appoint a designated driver
- Wait until sober enough to drive
To stay safe this New Year, you can also use TxDOT’s website, SoberRides.org, which lists ride
options in areas throughout Texas.
The APD reminds the public:
Have fun this New Year’s holiday, and don’t drink and drive.