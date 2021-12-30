APD increases patrol on Abilene streets this New Year’s holiday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department said it is revving up its New Year’s patrol.

In the interest of reducing DWI-related incidents, APD officers will increase patrol across Abilene on New Year’s Eve and Day.

The APD told KTAB/KRBC there were three DWI citations last New Year’s.

Alternatives to driving while intoxicated

Call a cab

Ask a trusted friend or family member

Appoint a designated driver

Wait until sober enough to drive

To stay safe this New Year, you can also use TxDOT’s website, SoberRides.org, which lists ride

options in areas throughout Texas.

The APD reminds the public:

DWI is a serious crime and is 100 percent preventable. Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver’s license for up to a year and serve as much as 180 days in jail. Other consequences associated with a DWI arrest and conviction can add up to as much as $17,000 or more for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court-ordered classes, vehicle insurance increases, and other expenses. Officer Rick Tomlin,

Abilene Police Department

Have fun this New Year’s holiday, and don’t drink and drive.