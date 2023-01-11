ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) said its officers are investigating the city’s third homicide of the year. In this third event, police said a 58-year-old man was killed at the Salvation Army.

According to a release, APD was dispatched to the Salvation Army, in the 1700 block of Butternut Street, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A resident who called 9-1-1 reportedly told police that there was a fight between two people inside the building. Soon after, a man was found lying unconscious in the parking area.

Emergency personnel discovered that the man had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. This victim died of his injuries just after 4:00 Wednesday morning.

Police have notified the victim’s family, and positively identified him as Joseph Johnson, 58. Johnson was a client of the Salvation Army.

APD said it is investigating this homicide, and one person has been held for questioning.