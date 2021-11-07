Abilene man killed as pedestrian in car wreck over the weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal car wreck over the weekend.

The APD says the major collision happened in the 3400 block of South First Street, just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the initial investigation, the pedestrian, Gabriel Xavier Deleon, 25, of Abilene, was hit by an eastbound driver. APD identified the driver as Jennifer Lee Lewis, 25, also of Abilene.

Taylor County’s Justice of the Peace, Sparky Dean, announced Mr. Deleon deceased at the scene, due to serious injuries sustained in the crash.

APD says there is no indication of intoxication.

The collision is being investigated by the Abilene Police Department Traffic Division.