ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Scams on social media have caught the attention of people all over the world, including Abilene. The Abilene Police Department (APD) has released an announcement of a social media post about a ‘found child’ that was allegedly picked up in Abilene.

This scam has been posted on local pages, such as the ‘Sell Anything In Abilene Tx’ group on Facebook. The Cyber Crimes Unit found that this picture has been circulating on social media since 2016 with no ties to Abilene.