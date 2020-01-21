APD investigating vandalism at Shotwell Stadium

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are investigating a vandalism incident at Shotwell Stadium.

According to the Abilene Independent School District (AISD), candy, soft drinks, and other items were taken after the concession stand was broken into Sunday night.

Several windows in the press box and on the ground level of the stadium were also broken, AISD says.

There is currently no exact figure for damages, but it is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

There was no damage to the playing surface or video board.