Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

APD investigating vandalism at Shotwell Stadium

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are investigating a vandalism incident at Shotwell Stadium.

According to the Abilene Independent School District (AISD), candy, soft drinks, and other items were taken after the concession stand was broken into Sunday night.

Several windows in the press box and on the ground level of the stadium were also broken, AISD says.

There is currently no exact figure for damages, but it is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

There was no damage to the playing surface or video board.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News