APD invites Abilene community to the Rodney T. Holder Loop 322 Dedication

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is extending an invitation to the dedication of Loop 322 in east Abilene in memory of Officer Holder.

A sign dedicating Loop 322 as Rodney T. Holder Memorial Highway will be unveiled.

Officer Holder was killed on April 29, 2010 when a car pulled out in front of him while he was pursuing a speeder, causing a deadly collision.

“Rodney was a great man. He was an amazing father, and he was a loving, dedicated husband. Officer Rodney T. Holder was also one of the finest men to have worn our uniform,” said the APD in a press release. “This dedication will stand in memory of his legacy. Please join us as we commemorate him.”

The dedication will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at Loop 322 and East North 10th Street. Representative Stan Lambert, former Abilene Police Traffic Officer, Mike Ricker, and Kyler Holder will address the audience on behalf of the family.