APD looking to hire more dispatchers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Potential career opportunities are available at the Abilene Police Department for telecommunicators.

The dispatch department is currently operating with only about 30 people including supervisors, which Communications Manager Becky Mackiewicz says can be taxing, especially in situations when the city is experiencing emergencies like grass fires or the May 19 tornado.

APD is hoping to hire an additional eight dispatchers to reach full staffing, and while Mackiewicz says the job can be hard at times, it’s the feeling of being the first first responder that keeps them coming back.

“We still play a major role in making sure that the people that are on scene, the people that are experiencing tragedy and trauma, are calm and are able to articulate to us their needs so that we can then pass that on to the responders and get help to them as quickly as possible,” Mackiewicz says.

APD is currently accepting applications for this position through November.

