APD moves into new headquarters

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is now officially moved into its new headquarters building.

APD is now operating from the remodeled K-Mart building at South First and Pioneer Drive.

The city paid more than $20 million to purchase the building and transform it into the new police station.

People who need an accident report or to visit with police department officials in person should go to the new building.

The old law enforcement center on Pecan Street still holds the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office for those who need to report an incident that occurred outside of Abilene city limits.