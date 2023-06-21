ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is investigating a theft case, and asking the public’s help in getting in contact with someone who could help connect some dots.

In a Facebook post, APD posted photos from surveillance footage:

Police did not say this is a person of interest in the case, but they want to get more information about the theft from him.

Call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477 if you can help police make contact with this man. APD said you can remain anonymous and you’ll be eligible for a cash reward.