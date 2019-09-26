APD: No new updates on bank robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says there are no new updates they are releasing on Tuesday’s bank robbery.

A suspect described as a black male who was wearing a ski mask reportedly assaulted an employee as she opened the First State Bank on the 2100 block of Treadaway Tuesday morning.

Police said Thursday morning that there are currently no new updates that they are releasing and that they are continuing to search for the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call Abilene police.