ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are often approached by community members who seek guidance on how to respond in an active shooter situation. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event (C.R.A.S.E.) program provides a solution by offering training on handling such events.

The C.R.A.S.E. course is based on the Avoid, Deny Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004. The training program aims to educate the people of Abilene on how to react during ‘public attack events.’ Lt. Joel Harris teaches the participants to remain calm during a crisis, be situationally aware, and take proper steps when encountering such events.

“It’s not just about what our guys can do to be successful in these events and be safe and complete the mission, but it’s really about everybody’s safety. And so as many people as we can touch, reach out to, put this stuff out there to help their chances the better,” Harris said.

To learn more about these classes that are open to the public, call the non-emergency line of the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.