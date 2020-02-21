APD officer turns hobby into business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene police officer is using his talents to do more than track down criminals.

Sergeant Willie Ford became the first black police sergeant in Abilene back in 2010. He has been with the Abilene Police Department (APD) for 35 years, and now he’s turning his hobby into a business.

“I love it, it’s a great job. The City of Abilene is a great department to work for,” Ford says.

As an investigator for the department, Ford has worked countless high profile scenes in town. But when he isn’t working, he’s cooking.

“As many as 900 people, and so when we cook for something like that you have to prepare days and days ahead of time. It takes a lot of cooking and preparation,” Ford says.

For some people, the first time they tried Ford’s food was right inside the police department.

“We had firearms training and he brought some out to the range, and we had a little get together meal, all of us. It was really good,” Detective Jordan Brown says. “The seasoning on it. I love how he cooks it perfect, not overcooked, and I like his sides. The mac and cheese is a favorite of mine.”

Ford says he’s looking to expand his business.

“I’ll be retiring some time this year. We’re hoping sometime to be in a brick and mortar,” Ford says.

You can contact him on Facebook if you’re looking for someone to cater your next event.