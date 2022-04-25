ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers with the Abilene Police Department (APD) were caught in a high speed chase Monday night near Little Elm Condominiums, two suspects were arrested.

Officers are believed to have followed a speeding driver from South 1st Street through the area of South 7th Street and Corsicana Avenue, ending the chase at Little Elm Condominiums just after 10:15 p.m. Multiple APD units were on-scene.

Identities of the two suspects have not yet been released. KTAB/KRBC will monitor and update this story with new information as it becomes available.