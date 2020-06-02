APD on altered protest flyer with antifa logo: ‘Please ignore any such altered propaganda’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says they have identified the source of an altered flyer advertising a protest that has been circulating on social media.

A flyer for a peaceful protest scheduled for Thursday in Abilene has been altered to include a German antifa logo.

An APD Facebook post states that Cyber Crimes have identified the source of the altered flyer, and it should be ignored.

“The original organizers are Abilene residents who love this city. Please ignore any such altered propaganda,” the post reads.

The peaceful protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Abilene.

The original flyer can be found below:

