APD on rumors about violent protests: No credible ‘chatter’ about violence in our city

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/ KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon after APD personnel contacted business owners in downtown Abilene about potential protests in the downtown area.
According to the APD, the rumors saying protestors would resort to property destruction on Thursday’s protest following the killing of George Floyd have been debunked.
The complete statement reads as follows:
Today, Police Administration learned that APD personnel contacted business owners in downtown Abilene about potential protests in the downtown area.
Earlier this week there were unconfirmed rumors protestors would resort to property destruction, and that some of the protestors would be from out of town. We have worked diligently to confirm or deny all such allegations. Chief Standridge has been in contact with the local FBI office, and he has spoken to the protest organizers.
Abilene Cyber Crimes and the FBI report no credible “chatter” about violence in our city. Additionally, the organizers moved their venue away from downtown to allay any concerns. Instead of meeting this Thursday, June 4 at Everman Park at 6 pm, citizens are asked to meet near the MLK Bridge at Cockerell Street and E. Hwy 80. Chief Standridge will be in attendance, welcoming any residents who attend this peaceful protest and show their support for the Floyd family.
Everyone’s safety, and the safety of all businesses, are our primary concern. We stand ready to work alongside our community. We are better together.Abilene Police Department