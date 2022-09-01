ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ahead of Abilene and Cooper High Schools’ famous Crosstown Showdown Friday, the Abilene Police Department (APD) planned ahead with traffic control and safety measures.

Friday’s Crosstown Showdown begins at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium, located at 1525 East South 11th Street.

APD’s Traffic Division will be set up at and around Shotwell to direct traffic after the football game. When exiting the stadium north, towards East South 11th Street, officers will conduct stops with cross traffic to allow easier exiting from Shotwell.

Refer to the map below for traffic routes after the Crosstown Showdown.

Abilene Police Department: Traffic control for 2022 Crosstown Showdown (Shared Sept. 1, 2022)

Turning lanes marked with red Xs will be closed off.

The police department asks drivers to practice patience so that everyone can get home safely.